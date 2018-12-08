Uchena wins big at City awards

HARARE - Defender Raymond Uchena was crowned the Harare City 2018 Player of the Year at a glittering function held on Thursday night to honour their players for the just-ended Castle Lager Premiership season.

Uchena was outstanding throughout the season at the heart of the Sunshine Boys’ defence where he formed a formidable partnership with another tough-tackling defender Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye.

For winning the gong, Uchena walked away with $1 000 courtesy of club’s partners City Parking.

Full back Takudzwa Chimwemwe was also rewarded for his outstanding campaign at right back after being named Players’ Player of the Year award which came with $500 cheque.

Chimwemwe developed into one of City’s most consistent players which saw him duly rewarded with a call-up to the Warriors team which won the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa.

Also rewarded on the evening was midfielder Learnomore Muyambo, who walked away with the Most Improved Player gong while young midfield enforcer Tellmore Pio was named the most Disciplined Player with both players pocketing $500 each.

Winger Tatenda Tumba, who is currently away in Zambia with the Young Warriors for the Cosafa Under-20 Championship, was voted the Rookie Player of the Year while skipper Tendai Samanja was named the most Loyal Player.

Forward Wilfred Muvirimi walked away with the Golden Boot after netting five goals in the league while William Manondo was the club’s top scorer in the Chibuku Super Cup with three.

There were also awards for the City’s ladies team which finished as runners-up in the Women’s Super League in their maiden season.

Rewesai Mutseneki was the biggest winner after she was named Player of the Year and also walked away with the Golden Boot.

For winning the top gong, Mutseneki walked away with a cool $500 courtesy of the team’s sponsors Talcourt Construction.

Sammy Kuiswa was named the most Disciplined Player while Pamela Mhlanga was named the most Improved Player and each walked away with $300.



