Tammy ends the year in style

HARARE - Pop music sensation Thamsanqa Moyo, simply known as Tammy, is one musician who believes in sharing her blessings with the community.

The Ndibereke hit-maker, who is going to Kenya for Coke Studio next week, made some resolutions early this year of helping the needy with what God blessed her with this year.

God answered her prayers.

“This year was Tammy’s most successful year so far in music industry. For the first time, she toured Europe, she was nominated on Afrimas (All Africa Music Awards) and now she is leaving for Kenya for Coke Studio where she is expected to collaborate with Ethopian musicians,” her manager, Doris Makwara, said.

“As she believes in sharing, she has paid school fees amounting to $5 000 for students from five different schools.”

The 20-year-old songbird relied on bursary during her school days, hence the inspiration to play her part in assisting other disadvantaged children.

In the statement, Tammy said: “In the spirit of giving back to the community, I have decided to embark on a schools tour to share my story with other young people.

“My hope and wish is to inspire children of my age to be headstrong and determined to achieve whatever it is they put their minds to,” reads part of the statement.

“Furthermore, to encourage them to find a balance with life, school and following their dreams. I have decided to extend a hand and sponsor school fees for students in each particular school, who are excelling in their academics but are also underprivileged.

“I believe in giving back what God has blessed me with. It’s been a fruitful year for me and I thought it would be nice to share this joy through this schools tour.”

Tammy has an album The 18th Rollercoaster under her name.

