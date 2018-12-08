Muzarabani quits Mash Eagles

HARARE - Mashonaland Eagles captain Tinotenda Mutombodzi is hopeful the franchise will be able to replace fast bowler Taurai Muzarabani during the 2018-19 domestic cricket season.

Muzarabani had been part of the Harare-based franchise’s furniture for many years and was instrumental during their glory years.

The 31-year-old fast bowler took 167 wickets in 70 First Class matches but decided to quit the game after failing to make it into the Eagles first XI for their opening Logan Cup match against Matabeleland Tuskers at Harare Sports Club earlier this week.

Eagles and Tuskers went onto draw the match after it was affected by the rains which pounded the capital.

With the two sides now set to go head-to-head in the Pro50 Championship at the same venue tomorrow, Mutombodzi believes his side will adapt to the Muzarabani’s exit.

“Taurai has done a lot of work for the Eagles over the years with his experience and bowling skills but there are some youngsters as well joining us,” the Eagles captain said.

“I’m pretty sure and confident that they will be able to do the job close to what Taurai did or even better.”

Following the disbandment of Rising Stars, Eagles added youngsters Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava, Tony Munyonga, Rugare Magarira, Ryan Murray and Faraz Akram to their roster.

Now with a large group of players to choose their team from, Mutombodzi said: “It’s causing us headaches but it’s good for the team as we go throughout the season.

“As you look at it, this is a short season and we have got a huge pool of players and it’s going to be difficult; it’s probably going to come down to rotation. We haven’t got many games this.”

Former Zimbabwe international Stuart Matsikenyeri has been appointed the new Eagles after the going for the past two seasons without any silverware.

“Obviously, the past two seasons we didn’t do well but this season we have got a mixture of experienced and young guys,” Mutombodzi said.

“We are just looking at doing things right and doing the basics right; hopefully we will come up with a good season.

“Stuart so far has been brilliant and we are all looking forward to with him this season. I have played with him myself as my captain and everyone else is looking forward to learning from him.”

Meanwhile, Tuskers limited overs captain Brian Chari reckons his side will have a good outing against the Eagles tomorrow.

“This is our first game of the season and I think is going to be a challenging game for both teams,” the opening batsman said.

“With the way we have prepared, we are going to pull out a good game. We have got a good team to play well and to get some good game under our belt. The guys are

looking forward to winning some games and get the trophy.

“We have always had a good number of players from our province so it was our major plan for this season to give them a run since we are without our national team players like (Sikandar) Raza and Sean Williams.”

Meanwhile, at Kwekwe Sports Club, Mid West Rhinos will be looking at continuing with their good start to the season following Logan Cup win over Mountaineers when they play their Pro50 Championship match today.

The host beat the defending champions in the four-day game by 104 runs with bowler Carl Mumba finishing with a career best haul figures of 8 for 24.

