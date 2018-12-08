Muduvuri sued over $166k Kadoma rental arrears

HARARE - Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council patron Jimayi Muduvuri has been hit by an avalanche of lawsuits after failing to pay council rates and water bills.

Kadoma City Council filed the suits against Muduvuri demanding a collective $166 000 from the outspoken church leader.

Muduvuri is being sued in his personal capacity and also through two companies he controls, namely Newick Enterprises and Macsherp Building Construction.

According to the summons filed in the High Court, Kadoma City Council alleges that the outspoken church leader owes “a total sum $122 791,06 as at May 31, 2018 being arrears for rentals and operating costs for various residential and commercial properties registered in Muduvuri’s name.”

Kadoma City Council said it had been forced to institute legal proceedings against Muduvuri after he had ignored a letter of demand imploring him to pay for services rendered.

“Plaintiff’s claim against defendant is for the payment of the sum of $122 791,06 together with interest thereon at the rate of six percent per annum calculated from the 25th of September to date of payment in full representing the arrear rates and water bills due to the plaintiff,” read the summons.

“Despite demand the defendant has refused, and or failed to pay the said amount.”

In another lawsuit filed on November 13, Kadoma City Council is demanding $42 994.29 from Muduvuri’s Marcsherp Building Construction.

The municipality alleges that the said amount was accrued through nonpayment of arrear rates and water bills.

Kadoma City Council said despite receiving a letter of demand, Marcsherp Building Construction has either ignored or failed to pay the amount due.

In a separate lawsuit, Muduvuri’s Newick Enterprises is also being sued for allegedly enjoying council services without paying what is due to council.

“Plaintiff’s claim against defendant is for the payment of the sum of $19 075 together with interest thereon at the rate of five percent per annum calculated from the 25th of September to date of payment in full representing the arrear rates and water bills due to the plaintiff as a result of defendant’s occupation and commercial premises situate in plaintiff’s area of jurisdiction,” read the summons.

