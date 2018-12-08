It's Roddie again!

HARARE - FC Platinum forward Rodwell Chinyengetere, last night joined a rare elite group of footballers to have won the Soccer Star of the Year gong back-to-back after he was crowned the winner last night at a glittering function in the capital.

It was the second straight year that Chinyengetere won the biggest football award having won it again last season.

It was a fitting achievement for the 30-year-old as he led FC Platinum to their second Castle Lager Premiership title in a season he also finished as the top goal scorer with 17 goals.

To make it special for Chinyengetere, he became only the third player to have won the award back-to-back after George Shaya and Peter Ndlovu.

Since 1969 when the awards were incepted, former Dynamos forward Shaya won it five times in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, and 1977.

The late Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma won the award in 1981 and in 1985 while the mercurial Peter Ndlovu achieved the same feat in 1990 and in 1991.

Chinyengetere’s fairy tale return to football continues with astounding episodes as it is hard to believe it is the same player who only a few years ago suffered a career-threatening injury when he was still at Hwange after he broke his leg in two places.

To be capped this year’s best player is just adding another feather to his cap as only last week South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Baroka FC announced that they had reached a deal with the Zvishavane miners for his transfer when the transfer window reopens in January.

Burly striker Lameck Nhamo was rewarded for his stellar performance with Triangle in the just-ended season as he was crowned the first runner-up.

Nhamo was outstanding for Triangle helping them finish in top four while also lifting the Chibuku Super Cup before he was snatched by FC Platinum for their Caf Champions League campaign.

He actually made his debut on Wednesday when FC Platinum progressed to the final qualifying round after beating Malagasy side CNaPS 2-1 on aggregate.

Defender Kevin Moyo was the second runner-up.

Last year, the defender was the first runner-up behind Chinyengetere.

The Soccer Stars selection was done last month by a panel of football writers, club coaches and captains, who met in the capital to pick XI players, who make up the finalists of this year’s award.

Dynamos failed to provide a single player on the calendar after a poor season.

This was the first time in over a decade that DeMbare has failed to provide a player among the best 11 for the season.

Since the commencement of the awards in 1969, DeMbare had only previously failed to provide a player on the calendar once in 2005 after only surviving relegation on the last day of the season.

This year, Dynamos had a difficult campaign as they spent the better part fighting relegation before eventually settling for 11th place on the log table after Lloyd Chigowe had replaced Lloyd Mutasa with seven games to go.



