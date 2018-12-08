Gospel singer assists old people's home

HARARE - Gospel singer Tsitsi Chawapiwa, popular for her 2011 hit Take Over, celebrated her birthday recently by donating a wheelchair, groceries, clothes and gas to Bumhudzo Old People’s Home in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza.

Chawapiwa, who has just released her third album titled Pindurai Minamato, is happy with the way her birthday celebration positively impacted on the old people at Bumhudzo.

“I opted to celebrate my birthday in a way that makes a difference in other people’s lives. Like the Bible says, there is more power in giving than in receiving,” said the gospel songstress.

She added that Bumhudzo Old People’s Home was her natural choice.

“I chose Bumhudzo because it is located near my home. In any case charity begins at home. Initially I donated a boxed wheelchair, some groceries and clothes but they then told me that they had run out of gas and were using firewood because the electric stove for the home is very old and consumes too much electricity. After a few days I went back to Bumhudzo with the gas,” Chawapiwa said.

The gospel singer was moved by the warm reception she was accorded at Bumhudzo and is now determined to continue working with the old people’s home.

“They were happy to see me; I received a warm welcome from them. I will invite them to attend my album launch which is to be held early next year.

“I also plan to take them for an outing and spend a day with all of them away from Harare because they also need travelling and relaxing away from home,” said Chawapiwa.

The gospel artiste, who is a nurse by profession, broke onto the local gospel scene in 2009 with an eight-track title album titled Zvandiri after which she released her second album Tendeuka in 2011.

“I am happy because gospel music fans like my early music. That is why I have decided to show my gratitude by assisting the less fortunate members of the society,” she said.

