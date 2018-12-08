Fraudsters target UN organ

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  8 December 2018 2:58PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Fraudsters masquerading as representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao) are on the prowl, targeting unsuspecting members of the public online.

In a statement, the United Nations agency revealed that there are various correspondents circulating via web-based e-mails, mail or Fax purportedly issued by or associated with Fao and its officials.

“These are fraudulent scams which may seek to extract money and/or in many cases personal details from the recipients of such correspondence.

“Fao assumes no responsibility for any consequence, including but not limited to, financial loss and identity theft or other that may derive from such scams,” the statement said.


Fao has urged members of the public to exercise caution in relation to any suspicious communication.

 

