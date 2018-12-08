Finto to launch single at Red Café

HARARE - Rising Afro-jazz singer has roped in the services of songstress Selmor Mtukudzi in his forthcoming project set for release next Thursday.

Fred Farai better known as Finto in music circles will be dropping three singles at Red Café on the day with a theatre play lined up to accompany one of the songs.

Besides music, Finto is a motivational speaker and author and currently running the affairs of the popular Red Café which has become a hub of several artistes in the country

Selmor has been roped on the track Africa Dzoka which is a call for the people on the continent to rediscover their real values.

“This is a call for us Africans to rediscover ourselves, return to the basics. We have lost a lot in pursuance of other cultures, our morals have been eroded and even our environment is no longer conducive so I’m saying let’s go back to the original Africa,” he said.

Finto explored challenges in relationships and marriages in one of the tracks titled Shomanani which is a case of a love triangle.

He will perform the track accompanied by a play to illustrate the message.

“This is a provocative but a truth-telling track. It explores lies that men tell in relationships or marriages resulting in a love triangles. One lies to his wife and side chick at the same time and the results will be seen in the end.

“In short, it is a message again to women to treat relationships with married men with caution because they can be nasty in the end,” he said.

“There will be a play when I perform the song to illustrate the message. Some would talk of a video but the play will be enough,” he added.

The singer also experiments on a gospel tip with the track Mbiri Yose.

“This is song calling people to return to God. We read about great men in the Bible turning their lives to God, what about us? It is simple, return to God,” he said.



