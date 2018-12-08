Daily News on Sunday relaunches tomorrow

HARARE - The new-look Daily News on Sunday will go on the market tomorrow.

Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) Editor-in-Chief Hama Saburi said it was all systems go come tomorrow as the stage was now set for the relaunch of a bigger and better Daily News on Sunday.

Last week Friday, executives from the ANZ had an opportunity to meet with advertising agencies and other stakeholders at a Harare hotel to brief them about the rebranding of the weekly publication.

Saburi told the gathering that the paper will include features, arts, sport, business and other interesting sections.

“All is now in place to ensure that the new-look Daily News on Sunday is exactly what our valued readers want. Ours will be a Sunday paper to read and not flick through,” he said yesterday.

“The new-look Daily News on Sunday has come about in response to feedback from readers.

“We listened to our readers and we will give them what they want — more pages, more exclusives and more columnists. Every Sunday we will offer analysis, riveting investigative journalism and great reads,” said the ANZ Editor-in-Chief, who could not hide his delight at relaunching the weekly at such an opportune time.

“History is in the making. Former president Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 largely arduous years, is gone and in his place is Mnangagwa.

“We want to launch a Sunday paper that embraces the changing times. We welcome the opening of a new chapter for Zimbabwe but that does not mean we will be a cheerleader; we will constantly give our leaders a reality check,” Saburi said.

Though the Daily News on Sunday will be “more pages and great read,” it will be sold for just $2.

“We have gone out of the way to create a very enthralling weekend page unlike any other on the local market but in spite of that we are committed to making the Daily News on Sunday affordable. That is why it is priced at just $2 which, in our opinion, is reasonable in this current context.

“We are very happy with what we are offering. Our loyal readers, whose feedback shaped the new-look Daily News on Sunday, will surely get value for money,” said ANZ general manager for marketing Francis Mushaninga.

