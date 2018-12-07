Unicef donates ECD textbooks

HARARE - United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has procured some 4,7 million primary and secondary school textbooks to benefit 4 383 disadvantaged primary schools and 1 211 disadvantaged secondary schools in all 72 districts of the country.

In a press statement the organisation said its Education manager Chiharu Kondo presented the textbooks to minister of Primary and Secondary Education Paul Mavima emphasising Unicef’s commitment to supporting the education sector and children in Zimbabwe.

In response to the donation Mavima said Unicef’s move shows dedication towards improving access to quality educational materials and infrastructure.

“We are happy with the Phase 2 procurement and distribution which comes at an opportune time as learners will access these books as they begin in 2019.

“The total investment for learning materials between the Government of Zimbabwe and development partners in 2018 alone is $12,1 million,” he said.

