Corporates involved in Tree-Planting Day

HARARE - National Tree-Planting Day commemorations have been joined this year by more than 30 partners that include Innscor, Old mutual, Zimplats, Mimosa mines, Red Cross, OK, Stanbic Bank, Throttle clothing, Sable, Tanganda, Road Angels, Grant Thornton, amongst others.

The first Saturday of December each year is National Tree Planting Day which has become an integral part of the nation’s calendar.

This year, the 500 million Tree Walkathon officiated by Friends of the Environment commenced on Tuesday and the target is to plant trees alongside Cross Dete to Binga route amid the local communities.

In a notice, Friends of the Environment revealed that the walk, supported by these partners was on day two yesterday.

“The walkers covered 30km of the journey yesterday (Tuesday) in the process, planted trees alongside the local community at different stations. At each Location they planted the 2018 tree of the year, which is known as the jackal-Berry, Swamp Ebony or Africa ebony,” Friends of the Environment said.

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.