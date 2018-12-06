Zim heaps praise on SA for hosting Global Citizen concert

HARARE - Zimbabweans including artistes, have showered praises on neighbouring South Africa for hosting the one of the biggest concerts in the world, the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday.

The festival was the highlight of the weekend with a performance from the top-billing showbiz power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Top DJ and producer DJ Stavo said he wished to witness an event of the same magnitude in Zimbabwe, though many doubted the country’s capabilities of running such a concert.

“Thank You South Africa for leading the way in Africa with the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. I am truly inspired. My only wish is to witness an event of this magnitude in Zimbabwe whilst I am alive.

“If not only to lay the foundation for the next generation to enjoy. It’s only fair #TTP,” Stavo wrote on his Twitter account.

Zimbabwe’s proud moment was the participation by Danai Gurira as one of the hosts of the concert. Social media users made fun of the ambitions to host such a big event, with some saying Zimbabwe only had capacity to host unity galas.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival that started in 2012 and organised by Global Poverty Project as part of efforts to overcome extreme poverty by 2030.

This year’s festival was conjoined with celebrations of the late Nelson Mandela’s centenary and was attended by heads of States, dignitaries, a group of the world’s most talented artists and influencers, and thousands of global citizens.

Oprah Winfrey delivered a keynote address before South African president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the crowd.

Other artistes who performed at the event were, Casper nyovest, Tiwa Savage, Ed Shereen, Eddie Vedder featuring Soweto Gospel Choir, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin,

D’Banj, Femi Kuti, Usher, Wizkid as well as Black Coffee.

Co-hosts included, Trevor Noah, Naomi Campbell, Dave Chapelle, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry and Anele Mdoda.

In 2015, the organisation announced that Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin would serve as the festival’s curator for the next 15 years

It was founded by Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans.