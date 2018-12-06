Wolves devour Harare City

HARARE - The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Wolves remain on course to defend their Confederation of African Volleyball (Cavb) Zone VI Senior Club Championship men’s title following a 3-0 quarter-final win over Harare City yesterday.

It was a final before a final and both teams deserved a place at next February’s continental championships scheduled for Tunisia.

Only the four semi-finalists qualify and so Zimbabwe men defending champions UZ Wolves will once again carry the Zimbabwean flag in North Africa.

The build up to the match started in earnest and true spirit of camaraderie with the two local sides staying at the same hotel sharing the same transport to the match venue.

Their clash was the first quarter-final match slated for 9am and not even the delay in opening the Hall could dampen either side’s spirits.

Following an hour’s delay, the venue’s doors at the University of KwaZulu Natal Westiville Campus were eventually opened at 8.15am.

UZ clinched the first set and made it 2-0 after winning the second set 25-17 and went on to claim the bragging rights with a 25-20 in the third set to win the match 3

-0.

Harare City coach Willex Chisvo said he remains proud of his boys for putting up a brave fight against the Wolves in a foreign jungle.

“It was a really tough game; we were playing against a good team. They have got phenomenal players who have been together for some time,” Chisvo said.

“We tried our best but our unfortunately we could not make it. They were very good in all departments, their service was good, their block was good and their attack was good.”

While it was good news for the UZ Wolves men’s side, it was not the same case for their ladies side.

The SheWolves crashed out of the competition in the quarter-final stage following a 3-1 defeat to Eswatini’s side Correctional Sunrise.



