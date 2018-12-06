Sungura shutdown gig on cards

HARARE - Sungura music giant Alick Macheso will headline this year’s edition of the sungura shutdown gig scheduled for December 14 at Premier Tobacco Auction Floors.

Dubbed “Bye Bye 2018 — Chero Wandisiya Ndirimupenyu”, the show also features Baba Harare and Peter Moyo among other rising musicians.

The theme is inspired by Macheso’s song Chikuru Kurarama and the statement chero wandisiya ndirimupenyu has become popular and widely-used since the song’s release.

His camp has promised fireworks on the day urging their followers not to miss out as Macheso gives the youngsters industrial notes.

Peter Moyo has had a fine year in as far as his performances are concerned and this has attracted the eyes of organisers who roped him in. Young Igwe as the musician is fondly known and his Utakataka Express have made a name for themselves due to their energy on stage that has seen them attracting crowds at their shows.

He told the Daily News that he has managed to perfect his act and will continue delivering value for money to all the music lovers.

The musician believes 2018 has seen him managing to win the hearts of other music lovers as shown with numbers at his shows.

“ (The year) 2018 has been a better one as we managed to break into the market and win the hearts of several music lovers.

“We will continue perfecting our act and cement our relationship with all our followers,” he said.

Baba Harare has had a fine moment in his career following the success of his song The Reason Why which is better known as Hat Dzemurara in music circles.

The singer is currently working on his third album that is scheduled for release in January and he will definitely share what he is preparing with his fans come December 15.

His other albums are Handinete (2011), Uyo (2006) and Such Is Life —Ndanyengetedzwa (2003).