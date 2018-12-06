Ngezi to honour players

HARARE - Defender Godknows Murwira and midfielder Michael Charamba will be the front runners for the top gong when Ngezi Platinum Stars reward their players for the just-ended season tonight.

The Mhondoro-based side launched an assault on the championship only to falter in the second half of the season before settling for second place on the final standings behind eventual winners FC Platinum.

In the first half of the season, the platinum miners were a team on fire as they won 12 and drew two of their opening 14 matches.

That run was eventually halted when Madamburo went down 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

It was followed by dreadful spell which saw the club lose ground on FC Platinum in the title race.

As results continued to evade Madamburo, the club hierarchy eventually parted company with coach Tonderai Ndiraya with five games to go before the end of the season.

Ndiraya’s assistant Clifton Kadurira took charge of the side on an interim basis for the remaining five matches which saw them end the season 13 points behind Pure Platinum Play.

The club is now expected to announce a new coach with a number of names such as Ian Gorowa, Kalisto Pasuwa, Kelvin Kaindu and Erol Akbay touted to take over at Baobab Stadium.

The pair of Murwira and Charamba were some of the consistent players for the club and even went on to make this year’s Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

Murwira was outstanding throughout the year with some assured performances which saw him evening chipping in with some crucial goals.

But it was not only the two, who impressed for Ngezi, as other players like Walter Mukanga, Marlon Mushonga, Donovan Bernard and Donald Teguru among others also played an important role for the club.

Forward Terrence Dzvukamanja also had an outstanding time with Madamburo before he joined South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Bidvest Wits.

The club is also set to recognise the Most Loyal Player, Most Disciplined Player, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year and Most Promising Young Player of the Year among other awards.

The players will also have a chance to choose their best player, who would be crowned the Players’ Player of the Year.