MP launches campaign to unite Zim

Blessings Mashaya  •  6 December 2018 1:30PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Zanu PF Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has launched #MyNationFirst,MeSecond campaign where he is encouraging all Zimbabweans to unite for the development of the country.

Zivhu told journalists yesterday that all Zimbabweans must transform their mind-set and focus on development.

“Our people are divided, politically, religiously and culturally. We all belong to the same country, Zimbabwe as one and we should unite on the grounds of being Zimbabweans. Our divisions should not stop us from putting the nation first.

“Every problem is solved by dialogue across the world and the love for our motherland should come from the heart.”

Zivhu added that without unity the country will not develop.

Comments (3)

Killer Zivhu if failing to appreciate the fact that as long as there is no closure to the violence committed against the defenceless in the name of politics ,there is way people will unite.Innocent people were killed during the gukurahundi era,in 2008 elections and recently in 2018 after the elections.This affected those whose relatives were killed,maimed,abducted,tortured and displaced and it also those who may not be relatives,but also those who shared the same beliefs with the political victims.Is it that easy for someone in the neighbour hood to go to a person who killed his father and forge a relationship because we want to put the country first.Can it be country where innocent people can be butchered in cold blood with no consequences to the perpetrator?National healing first Killer and everything falls into place.

janana wa Bikaz madhogodhogo - 6 December 2018

kubatana kwakanaka kana kwakaitwa murudo

peter - 6 December 2018

Not when we have some being selfish, riging elections, violating other peoples rights

Baba Mary - 6 December 2018

