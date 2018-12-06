MP launches campaign to unite Zim

HARARE - Zanu PF Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has launched #MyNationFirst,MeSecond campaign where he is encouraging all Zimbabweans to unite for the development of the country.

Zivhu told journalists yesterday that all Zimbabweans must transform their mind-set and focus on development.

“Our people are divided, politically, religiously and culturally. We all belong to the same country, Zimbabwe as one and we should unite on the grounds of being Zimbabweans. Our divisions should not stop us from putting the nation first.

“Every problem is solved by dialogue across the world and the love for our motherland should come from the heart.”

Zivhu added that without unity the country will not develop.