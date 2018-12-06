Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks kick off

6 December 2018


HARARE - There could finally be light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering Zimbabweans, after it emerged yesterday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are indirectly engaging each other in talks aimed at ending the country’s decades-long political and economic crisis.

 

saka nero mutengesi nekuti aakutaurirana na ed. zvizvai & hwende where are you hiding. two silly, brainless monkeys.

mukhovhe wa tshilidzi - 6 December 2018

Mr Chamisa has an explicit mandate to engage the Regime so as to help save the people of Zimbabwe from the accelerating economic decline. He has wide parameters. I hope the War Vets and others do not overly limit ED whose heart is in the right place....but unfortunately his actions and policies are clearly this far disastrous.

New Dispensation - 6 December 2018

We have seen this movie before. Round and round it goes same script different actors.

Meso - 6 December 2018

Brothers . Mnangagwa meeting Chamisa is not the solution to Zimbabwe's impasse . Its not fr the first t ime ever . These issues are spiritual to the country n. check my words .

Mapungubwe - 6 December 2018

The journey of a thousand kilometres begins with one step.This is the first step.We can not suddenly wake up to a stable economy one morning without our Leaders engaging in a dialogue.It has to start from somewhere.

shuto - 6 December 2018

Such an agreement has all the features an elite deal that will not address the fundamental political social and economic problems that currently afflict Zimbabwe. Chamisa is only relevant insofar as he can appease the sources of western capital and financial support, desperately needed to halt the country's precipitous slide and revive the country. Chamisa will be conveniently jettisoned once there is a modicum of normalcy and stability in the same manner as Mugabe did to Tsvangirayi in the last GNU. The solution is not to invite Chamisa to just jump on board a storm battered ship, but also to hand over the captaincy in the hope that he can steady it and bring it in to the shore safely. Better still just call for fresh elections in which people will be given the latitude to express their free will and choice regarding who will govern them

Jaikolu Maison - 6 December 2018

All that Chamisa should have done was to accept defeat when the Con Court handed down its judgement on the electoral challenge. He is just trying to gain political mileage.

Matongo Alois - 6 December 2018

Download our mobile app

