latest ... Makhurane declared national hero

BULAWAYO - Founding vice chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology Phineas Makhurane was today declared a national hero.

Makhurane, who was described by many as academic giant who strongly advocated for the teaching of sciences in the country, died last Saturday at Mater Dei Hospital after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension.

Speaking at the late Makhurane's home in Fourwinds suburb this morning, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the Politiburo on Wednesday unanimously agreed to confer national hero status on the revered academic.

Makhurane was one of the first Africans to study Physics and Mathematics at the then University of Rhodesia and Nyasaland now University of Zimbabwe.

Makhurane once worked as Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe before being given the mammoth task of leading Nust where he worked tirelessly in setting up the infrastructure and turning the institution into a citadel of academic excellence.

He retired from Nust in 2004.

He is set to be buried at the national shrine on Saturday in Harare.