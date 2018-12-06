Kunonga to hold Anti-Gender-based Violence concert

HARARE - Afro-fusion star Victor Kunonga has decided to throw his weight behind the on-going 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence by holding a concert in support of the international campaign at the Rooftop, New Ambassadors Hotel on Saturday.

According to Musekiwa Clinton Tapera, who is organising the weekend concert, the award-winning Kunonga is an avid supporter of the international campaign to end violence against women and girls.

“Kunonga, an acclaimed peace advocate through music, believes in gender equality and women’s rights and through this show seeks to campaign for exactly that.

“He sings in both Shona and Ndebele and conveys messages criticising the abuse of women and children,” said Tapera.

To make the concert truly special, on Saturday night Kunonga’s backing band will include founding members of his Peace Band.

Kunonga’s gig, one of the few he has held over the last few months, is expected to attract a big crowd of Afro-fusion fans who have been following him since he made his mark at the now-defunct Book Café.

The Kwedu singer is one of the most celebrated in Zimbabwe and beyond. A few years ago, the late African jazz legend Hugh Masekela described Kunonga’s music as “a fresh, dynamic international sound rooted in African rhythms; musically very superior.”

Wedza-born Kunonga’s latest album is the 12-track Kwedu (2015) which includes hits such as Kushanda, Tinotenda, Kubuda Ura, Cheuka, Kure Kwatakabva, Wagadzirira, Ruvengo, Kumagobo, Ruzevha, Ikhotha eyikhotayo and Ndoenda.

