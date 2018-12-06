FC Platinum march on

FC Platinum....................(0) 1

CNaPS Sport........................0

(FC Platinum win 2-1 on aggregate)

HARARE - Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum progressed to the final qualifying round of the African Champions League following the win over Malagasy side CNaPS Sport at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the only goal of the match in the second half when he connected with a Farai Madhanaga cross in the 62nd minute to win the match for the home side.

With the first leg in Antananarivo a week ago having finished 1-1, a goalless draw would have been sufficient for Pure Platinum Play but they went out for an outright win.

The Zimbabwean champions had dominated the first half but could not find a way through the visitors’ defence.

FC Platinum created numerous scoring chances but the two teams went into the break tied at nil all.

In the second period, Pure Platinum Play continued with their high tempo football and were finally rewarded when Chinyengetere and Madhanaga combined for the goal.

After conceding, CNaPS began to throw a lot of numbers forward because they knew they needed to score to force the match to penalties.

FC Platinum had to hang on for dear life as the Malagasy side caused some anxious moments for the home side in the dying stages.

In the end, the Zvishavane-based side managed to hold on for the win and book their place in the final qualifying round where they will meet Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto or Congolese champions AS Otoho.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was pleased with the fighting spirit shown by his players against a determined CNaPS side.

“Credit to the boys; they worked so hard and everyone saw the condition of the pitch. It wasn’t easy but I think the first half, we really pushed,” Mapeza said.

“I think we should have lead in the first half; second half we were a bit cautious and when we got that goal, I think it really opened up the game.

“As you could see, CNaPS were now pumping a lot of balls forward but we were disciplined at the back and I’m really happy. We managed to get the result and we are now planning for our next match.”

Mapeza feels his side needs to learn the trade craft of playing on the continent as they tried to keep on looking for more goals instead of managing the game and protecting their lead.

“In the first half we were all over them and in the second half like I said before, we were a little bit cautious,” he said.

“We were just waiting for that goal and when we got it, we knew they were going to come at us but we defended very well.

“My worry now is for the boys because we have been playing football since January and its 12 months.

“Our recovery programme has helped the boys very well and we pushed today; I could tell in the last five minutes that the boys done.

“But I think we should do well in terms of managing the game because there was a time when we kept on attacking and attacking instead of going to the corner flag to buy some time.

“Those are the things we need to learn when we are playing in Africa. We were leading 1-0 with three minutes to go; take the ball and go to the corner flag and kill some time there.

“But we kept on going and going, we tried to send the message to the boys but it was not going through; we need to learn to manage the game.

“We have depth in the squad; look the team which played against Triangle here and the one which played today; we have depth in the squad.”