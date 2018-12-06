Copa Coca Cola squad in camp

HARARE - The Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 boys and girls trooped into camp yesterday to begin preparations for the inaugural Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup set for Nakuru in Kenya.

The teams comprising 16 boys and 16 girls are camping at Prince Edward High School where they will intensify their preparations ahead of the tournament set for December 8 to 16.

Pamushana High school’s coach, Bernard Matenga who won the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola national championship in Zvishavane is leading the boys while Sisasenkosi Mapungwana who led Mpopoma High school to this year’s national finals is coaching the girls.

A total of 12 countries which include Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa and hosts Kenya will take part in the inaugural tournament.

Coca-Cola Senior Brand Manager, Vee Chibanda said: “We are excited to see a bigger edition of the Copa Coca-Cola continental tournament. Last year we had a global camp that featured five-aside teams, but this year we having full eleven aside teams.

“What is more exciting is that we are taking the girl-child on board.

“The girls are making their second appearance after their inaugural appearance last year at the global camp held in Durban South Africa.

“Copa Coca-Cola has changed the lives of many teenagers and we hope this tournament too will be a life changing opportunity for the participants.”