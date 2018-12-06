breaking ....Pambuka, Maziwisa jailed for 30 months

HARARE - A Harare magistrate, Lazini Ncube today jailed television personality Oscar Pambuka and former Zanu PF MP for Highfield Psychology Maziwisa for 30 months.

Maziwisa and Pambuka are accused of defrauding Zimbabwe Power Company of $12 650.

For the first count, Ncube caged Pambuka and Maziwisa to 54 months each.

On the second count, Ncube sentenced the duo to 24 months each.

Ncube suspended 12 months on the first count on condition that they restitute ZPC of $12 000 by January 2019.

A further 12 months were suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence.

“On count two, the sentence will run concurrently with the first sentence,” Ncube said.

Effectively, they will each serve 30 months in jail.

Their lawyer Jonathan Samkange notified Ncube that he intends to apply for bail pending appeal.