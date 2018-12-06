breaking ... Former VP Mphoko's son jailed

BULAWAYO - Siqokoqela, son to former VP Phelekezela Mphoko, was today sent to prison after he violated his bail conditions.

Mphoko was jailed when he appeared in court for a routine remand hearing in a case he is facing charges of $80 000 fraud and theft at Choppies outlets.

Part of his bail conditions were that he was not supposed to meet any of the state witnesses to the case.

Lawyer Khulekani Sibanda, who was standing in for family barrister Welshman Ncube, confirmed the development this evening.

"Magistrate Gladmore Mushowe accused him of violating his bail conditions by meeting state witnesses. We are however going file an urgent application at the High Court tomorrow (Friday)," Sibanda said.



Siqokoqela, who alongside his wife have been dragged to court by the Choppies headquarters in Botswana on almost similar charges, has become the latest victim of the battle to control the Choppies empire in Zimbabwe.