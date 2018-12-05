'Zim requires massive direct investment'

STAFF REPORTER  •  5 December 2018 9:13AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe requires massive foreign direct investment to achieve its transformation agenda that will see the country achieving a middle-income status by 2030.

“National wealth is only created when national resources are gainfully exploited through a process of economic transformation. Our minerals remain inert stones or encrustations on rock until they are mined and processed into marketable products which the world demands,” he said.

The 76-year-old Zanu PF leader said the country can become the eighth largest producer of lithium in the world if it processes deposits near Bulawayo, in Hwange, Kamativi and in Bikita.

“Our country remains a dead and idle landmass until we learn to create value through different land uses, such as human settlements, buildings, factories, agriculture and tourist attractions,” he added.


Comments (2)

No shit sherlock! Duh! Maybe having to cede control of the business and therefore your investment might put a few potential investors off. Not until the ridiculous anti-business indigenization laws are scrapped and other laws are introduced to ensure good governance will there be much of inward investment apart from those looking to exploit Zim through corrupt practices. None of this is new though and whilst the current administration is in charge things ain't gonna get any better. At least for the zimbo on the street.

dr dre - 5 December 2018

I think we have some good policies in Zim. Genuine FDI is gona come regardless of our policies. No country in the world allows wealth to go out of their country and Zim is NOT an exception.

Nyandoro - 5 December 2018

