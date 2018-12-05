'Zim requires massive direct investment'

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe requires massive foreign direct investment to achieve its transformation agenda that will see the country achieving a middle-income status by 2030.

“National wealth is only created when national resources are gainfully exploited through a process of economic transformation. Our minerals remain inert stones or encrustations on rock until they are mined and processed into marketable products which the world demands,” he said.

The 76-year-old Zanu PF leader said the country can become the eighth largest producer of lithium in the world if it processes deposits near Bulawayo, in Hwange, Kamativi and in Bikita.

“Our country remains a dead and idle landmass until we learn to create value through different land uses, such as human settlements, buildings, factories, agriculture and tourist attractions,” he added.



