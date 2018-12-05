Mukanya picks supporting acts

HARARE - American-based Chimurenga music icon Thomas “Tafirenyika” Mapfumo, has picked Gary Tight as one of his supporting acts for the countrywide tour that is set to commence this Friday.

The Mamvemve singer will kick off the tour with the Gweru concert this Friday.

“As requested by Mukanya, (Mapfumo) to support upcoming musicians, we have identified bands that will be supporting acts at Mukanya’s first Bira to be held in Gweru on Friday, December 7.

“The following bands; House of Stone, Samukoko, On One and Gary Tight will have a lifetime experience of sharing the stage with the legendary musician ,” Chimurenga Music Company publicist Blessing Vava said.

The Peace Tour will see Mukanya performing in Gweru on December 7, Bulawayo on December 8, Beitbridge on December 14, Masvingo December 15, Mutare December 21, Kadoma December 22, Kariba on December 25, Victoria Falls on December 28 and Harare on December 31.

“This has been necessitated by Mapfumo’s wish to support upcoming musicians, and giving a chance to those musicians based in the hosting towns to showcase their act,” Vava said.

“Our target is not the so-called big artistes. I should emphasise that this is a tour for those without the opportunity, those who are side-lined and those without names.”

Meanwhile, Mukanya has trusted the youthful Tight with his music. Recently, Mapfumo gave Tight rights to remix one of his golden oldies Vanhu Vatema.

In April, Mukanya staged his first show in Harare, after 14 years, at Glamis Arena where he shared the stage with Tight, Oliver Mtukudzi, Diana Samkange and Winky D among others.