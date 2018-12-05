just in ... Zanu PF provincial political commissar up for $12k fraud

HARARE - Zanu PF's Mashonaland West political commissar Simon Solomon appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa on charges of illegally selling a farm for $12 000.

He was arrested yesterday and detained at Kadoma Central Police Station before appearing in court today where he filed a bail application.

The state, represented by investigating officer Elizabeth Muzorodza opposed the bail application saying the accused has so many pending cases at Kadoma CID and he is capable of interferring with the witnesses.

"Solomon is an influential person in Kadoma therefore if he is given bail, witnesses might be victimised," Muzorodza said.