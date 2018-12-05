just in ... Zanu PF provincial political commissar up for $12k fraud

5 December 2018 6:31PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zanu PF's Mashonaland West political commissar Simon Solomon appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa on charges of illegally selling a farm for $12 000.

He was arrested yesterday and detained at Kadoma Central Police Station before appearing in court today where he filed a bail application.

The state, represented by investigating officer Elizabeth Muzorodza opposed the bail application saying the accused has so many pending cases at Kadoma CID and he is capable of interferring with the witnesses.

"Solomon is an influential person in Kadoma therefore if he is given bail, witnesses might be victimised," Muzorodza said.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media