just in ... Teachers to embark on 275km march for US dollar salaries

STAFF REPORTER  •  5 December 2018 6:35PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Rural teachers are set to embark on a 250 km march from Mutare to Harare in a protest to demand salaries in United States Dollars and demanding higher bonus payment.

In a letter to Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Robson Chere said they are going to walk for a staggering 10 days from December 9 to 19 from the eastern city to the capital Harare.

"In terms of section 59 of the Constitution , teachers are going to march demanding that their salaries be paid in US dollars and that their bonuses be paid in full. Teacher's salaries are being paid in RTGS, contrary to the 2012 negotiated agreement that salaries would be paid in United States dollars."

Chere said the teachers will camp at the ministry's offices until their issues are addressed.

“The teachers will camp at the ministry of Finance and Economic Development offices until their grievances are met,” he said.

 

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.

Comments (2)

That is a gr8 march which i wish to sponsor , for each km they will raise US$3000 , the money that will go to good causes in the rural schools.

Earl of Lo ubegula - 5 December 2018

These teachers actually give an education to the very kids whose fathers and mothers dance kongonya everyday and vote for Zanu. I hope they go on permanent strike so these Zanu fools can be both ignorant and poor.

Moe Syszlack - 5 December 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media