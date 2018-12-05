FC Platinum brace for CNaPS

HARARE - Despite enjoying an advantage going into the return leg of their African Champions League preliminary round tie against Malagasy side CNaPS Sport this afternoon, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is desperate to see his charges scoring goals.

Having forced a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Antananarivo, a goalless draw for the platinum miners at Mandava Stadium today will be enough to see them progress into the final qualifying round on the away goals rule.

However, Mapeza is going for an outright win and guarantee his side’s passage into the next round where they will meet Angolan giants Primeiro de Agosto or Congolese outfit Sportive Otoho.

Agosto are carrying a 4-2 lead following the first leg in Luanda last weekend.

“Everybody knows that we managed to get a positive result in the first leg and it’s very important there are no two ways about it, we need to wrap up the game here,” Mapeza said.

“The advantage will be with us because if the game finishes 0-0, we are through but it will be better for us to get the goals. Let’s get those early goals and manage the game.”

By yesterday it was still not yet clear if defender Kevin Moyo has recovered in time to make it into today’s match day squad after limping out in their Castle Challenge Cup final against Triangle United on Sunday which the platinum miners won 2-0.

However, Mapeza is certain to start with the majority of regular players whom he rested for that game against Triangle.

Such players like captain Petros Mhari, Gift Bello, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ali Sadiki among others were not part of the team that played against the Sugar Sugar Boys and should be back in the fold this afternoon.