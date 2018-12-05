Factionalism demons keep ravaging Zanu PF

HARARE - With factionalism refusing to die in Zanu PF, anxious power-brokers in the party are scheming to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the helm of both the former liberation movement and the government for the next decade, the Daily News can report.

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.