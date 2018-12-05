Exide 7s grows in strength

HARARE - As the Exide 7s Series passes its half way point — all teams participating have shown their ability to compete, excel and lift their game.

The completion of Week 3, of the five-week Exide 7s Series — HRP Rugby Tournament, showed all spectators and coaches the true ability of competing teams.

The teams raised their game to compete at higher levels as they sought the bragging rights to be named weekend winners.

The transformation of teams playing ability, to higher levels, has left supporters and coaches wanting more.

“The Exide 7s Series has been an intricate and compelling part of the competing teams’ ability to push themselves to the next level - week on week,” Horns R.F.C. head coach Shingi Vere said.

“It is highly imperative and essential that we encourage these types of events on a regular basis, through enthusiastic corporate sponsorships and intervention.

“We lack these inter-club tournaments and thank Chloride Zimbabwe for leading from the heart with their long-lasting Exide Battery supportive vision of rugby and sponsorship.

“With three weekends of exciting Exide 7s Series rugby now complete, we have seen three different Weekend Winners.

“This alone tells us that the Exide intervention and marketing innovation works for all in strengthening our national ability to compete internationally.”

This past weekend, Pit Bulls conquered all as they defeated the University of Zimbabwe in an amazing clash of grit and persistence before emerging with a 17-14 victory in the final.

So far, Old Georgians won the first weekend while Harare Sports Club were victorious in the second week.

Last weekend winners, HSC found themselves out of sorts when they succumbed to a 38-14 semi-final defeat to the Pit Bulls.

Mbare Select are certainly showing their teeth and ability to perform, week after week, as they made the semi-finals yet again, but against the ropes as they faced off against UZ who showed a more improved and determined side, this past Saturday.

UZ lifted their game with awesome skill and flair — defeating a much-improved Mbare Select in the other closely-contested and exciting semi-final clash winning 15-12.

Next week brings on Week 4 of the series where the top eight teams — from same results and from past weekends, will then compete for the final glory in the Grand Finale on December 15 at Belgravia Sports Club.