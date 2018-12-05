Citizens, Wolves march on

DURBAN - Zimbabwe champions Harare City and University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Wolves teams in both women and men’s categories are through to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI Senior Club Championships.

CAVB Zone VI women defending champions Harare City made light work of Malawian side Blue Eagles winning in straight sets 3-0 to top Pool D with six points from two matches.

“We are moving a gear up in terms of the level of competition,” Citizens’ ladies coach Artwell Gororo told the Daily News.

“We will maintain the basics and give ourselves as much chances as possible of progressing to the next stage with the hope of making it to the final to defend the championship.

“The key issue is to keep our feet on the ground, build on this momentum and be at our usual best in the quarter-finals.”

Earlier, UZ Wolves ladies had strolled past University of Pretoria 3-0 in a Monday Pool A late kickoff match to book a quarter-final place with four points from two matches.

UZ Wolves ladies captain Lisa Nyamdela was delighted with her team’s progression having finished in seventh place last year.

“It was a must win game for us and we did our very best,” Nyamdela said.

“We managed to capitalise on our opponents’ weaknesses.

“We had very good serves and they had a very poor pass, we had very powerful attacks and our block is very good. Our communication is very good and we enjoyed our game on the overall.’

In the men’s category, reigning Zimbabwe champions and runners-up Harare City also progressed to the next round.

The Citizens men’s coach Willex Chisvo was satisfied with his team’s progression.

“We really wanted this game and I’m happy we managed to win it 3-0,” Chisvo said.

“This is our second time playing in this competition, last year we didn’t do very well but I’m happy we are in the quarter finals in only our second appearance.”

Meanwhile, Cavb men defending champions Support Unit and Naba crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing all of their two group matches.