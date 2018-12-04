Tamirepi satisfied with ZPC

HARARE - ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is pleased with how his side finished the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season after a difficult start in his first year at the club.

Tamirepi’s side shot themselves in the foot when they refused to honour their opening game of the season against FC Platinum at the National Spots Stadium in Harare.

ZPC’s home ground Nyamhunga Stadium had not been passed fit to host top flight football hence the league’s decision to host the game in Harare.

The power utility-owned side did not turn up for the encounter and FC Platinum were given the three points on a 3-0 scoreline.

That set the tone for ZPC Kariba’s first half of the season in which they failed to win a single game in the opening nine games.

They were also docked a further three points for fielding suspended defender Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe in the 1-0 win over Bulawayo City.

However, Tamirepi’s side recovered in the second half of the season to eventually finish in 10th place on the log with 45 points

“If you look at the way we started, we had a false start and as the league progressed, we started scratching some points,” he said.

“Not in the way that we would have wanted to acquire those points and that was not good enough.

“Come the second round, we had a very good second half where we lost only four matches which shows that we did our homework in training and also the players we acquired in trying to reinforce the team.

“That sums up how we did in trying to reinforce the team; we acquired better players evidence by the selection of David Temwanjira on the Soccer star of the Year calendar.”

Tamirepi has now set his sights on improving his squad as they prepare for the 2019 season after a difficult 2018 campaign.

“Obviously, every coach wants to be the best and every coach wants to be the winner and when you are setting targets, you need to be realistic,” he said.

“This was my first season at ZPC Kariba; I didn’t do badly and I didn’t do well, we were just in between there but I can’t complain.

“Moving forward now, I have actually identified the grey areas and I have seen most of the teams how they play and obviously, we would want to do well than what we did in this just-ended season.”

Tamirepi also praised the selection of Temwanjira among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year after a brilliant season.

The striker, who signed for ZPC during the mid-season transfer window from Shabanie Mine, finished the season with 13 goals.

“It summarises how much we have tried to lift up the team and it’s good for the team to have someone on the calendar,” he said.

“As a representative of our institution, we are really grateful for that. I would like to thank everyone who was part of the selection for realising that we had a player who can be among the best 11. Our team is on the map now and we are really happy about that.”



