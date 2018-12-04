Shasha to unveil debut album

HARARE - Fledgling gospel musician and The Royal Voices lead singer Batsirai Shasha, is soon set to release his first album titled Gore Reminana.

Gore Reminana, which features several praise and worship songs, is arguably among the best gospel offerings of the year with Ndinodada Naye tipped to be the fans’ favourite.

The eight-track album will be launched on December 31 in Harare.

Riding on the popularity of his single Nguva yeNyasha released earlier this year, Shasha has performed widely at private and community functions where his music has been well received.

He has also recently gained exposure at the Alliance Francaise where he regularly held shows.

Shasha is currently studying Music Science at the Midlands State University and is a talented guitarist who has also mastered playing drums and the saxophone.



