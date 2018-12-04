Morgan Heritage returns to Harare

HARARE - Celebrated Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage, will perform in Harare on December 21 as part of their Africa Jamaica Tour.

The group, together with Lutan Fyah, will share the stage with local musicians at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) courtesy of David House Incorporation in conjunction with Werras Entertainment.

The Africa Jamaica Tour will take “the royal family of reggae and Grammy award-winning group” to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Senegal among other African states.

“Preparations for the show are at an advanced stage. We are in the process of looking for supporting acts,” reads part of a statement from the promoters.

Morgan Heritage last performed in the country in 2016 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican reggae family was formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artiste Denroy Morgan, and these are Peter aka Peetah, Una, Roy aka Gramps, Nakhamyah aka Lukes and Memmalatel aka Mr. Mojo.

The group has a record of pulling thousands of fans to their concerts.

Usually they perform in open spaces although last time they performed in HICC due to rain fears, still pulling a full house.

Morgan Heritage boasts of albums such as Protect Us Jah, One Calling, Don’t Haffi Dread, More Teachings, Three in One, Full Circle and Mission In Progress among others.

The group toured Europe on several occasions and the reggae outfit worked with various talented artistes such as Capleton, Junior Kelly, Luciano, Gentleman and Beres Hammond among others.

In 2012, Morgan Heritage released the single The Return which put them on another level before releasing the album Here Come the Kings the following year.



