Model dreams big

HARARE - After clinching 10 modelling titles, including the prestigious Miss Africa title, Pauline Marere is now striving to put the world under her feet.

Marere, who hails from Mhondoro, flew the Zimbabwean flag high on November 24, in South Africa when she was crowned Miss Africa beating 13 other aspirants from across the continent.

The latest achievement did not only fatten her pocket but also boosted her confidence and courage to continue dreaming.

“I am convinced nothing will stop me from getting what I want. I won several titles in different pageants; hence nothing will stop me from winning Miss World title in the near future. I know this journey is not going to be a stroll in the park but I am ready for it,” said the 24-year-old beauty.

“One’s background does not affect one’s destiny in life.”

The November 14, event, held in Soweto, saw the Electrical Engineering student walking away R50 000 richer along with a brand new set of wheels — VW High Up car, a trip to Paris in France, and a scholarship to study at a business school of choice in the world in winnings.

As if that was not enough, the main sponsors of the Miss Africa pageant, VW Soweto, also appointed Marere as their brand ambassador for a year.

“I was inspired by Brita Masalethulini who conquered the continent through Miss Malaika pageant. I wish to continue inspiring young and aspiring models in Zimbabwe as I believe everything is possible if you put God first. The sky is the limit,” Marere told the Daily News.

Masalethulini basked in international glory in 2001 after winning the inaugural Miss Malaika pageant.

Some of the notable achievements of Marere include World Miss University 2017/2018.

“I am a model who does pageants and fashion shows. I am the reigning World Miss University 2017-2018. This title opened an international doors for me as I had the chance to represent Zimbabwe in Cambodia where I was awarded as the 28th World Miss University Emissary 2017-2018,” she said.

In her modelling career, she won the following titles: Miss Cape Peninsula University Bellville campus 2017-2018 (Queen), Queen of the Cape 2017-2018 (Queen), Face of

Glitz and Glam 2017-2018 (Queen), Miss Cape Diva 2018 (Queen), Miss Universities South Africa 2017-2018 (People’s Choice), Miss Tourism Mashonaland West 2018 (Queen), Queen of the Cape Senior Ambassador 2017-2018 (Queen), Miss Tourism Mashonaland West 2018 (People’s Choice), Miss CPUT Central 2017-2018 (1st Princess) and Miss Shoprite 2017/2018 (1st Princess).

However, Marere believes real women empowerment lies in education.

“We need beauty with brains. Education makes people busy in life; you cannot believe it that I do not have a boyfriend as I spent much of the time on books.

“As a result, I have modelled my project on education. I am currently in the process of collecting text books which I then donate to inmates in different prisons in Zimbabwe. So far, I have donated some at Chinhoyi Prisons,” she said.

“I started with Chinhoyi since charity begins at home. Chinhoyi is the provincial capital of Mashonaland West, a province that I hail from.”



