just in ... War veterans want presidential age limit raised

CHIEF WRITER  •  4 December 2018 6:42PM  •  9 comments

HARARE - War veterans have moved a motion ahead of the Zanu PF annual national people’s conference to have the ruling party use its supermajority in parliament to raise the minimum age for presidential aspirants from the current 40 years to 52.

Widely seen as targeted at MDC Alliance presidential candidate in the just-ended harmonised elections — 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa — who was beaten by a razor-thin margin by Zanu PF candidate and President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, this planned constitutional amendment will most certainly dent the youthful opposition leader’s presidential aspirations in the 2023 polls.

“(We) call upon the conference to ask Parliament to amend the age limit of those who can contest on the presidential election from the age of 40 to 52 so that ages for contesting (sic) will be as follows, council and MP, 18 years upwards, senator 40 years upwards, president 52 years upwards,” said the statement read by secretary general of the influential Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Victor Matemadanda.

He said the age limit has to be revised to ensure that people who contest the presidential elections are “mature enough to run the country.”

The war veterans said Zanu PF should also push amendments considering imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe economic sabotage and a third schedule offense, a crime that is so serious to such an extent that it is impossible to get bail at the lower courts.

“The ZNLWVA condemns all reactionary forces who go around the world asking for the extension of sanctions and call upon the conference declare all who call for sanctions against Zimbabwe and who work against government efforts to resuscitate the economy as enemies of State and the nation of Zimbabwe,” the statement said.

The war vets seem to also have been miffed by Chamisa’s Constitutional Courtt challenge that delayed Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

In their statement, the war veterans said Zanu PF conference should “call upon Parliament to amend section of the law dealing with the swearing of the president after elections to be soon after the announcement of results and allow those with queries to do after the swearing-in of the winning president as announced by Zec (the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission).”

 

let them try it. They wont succeed. the majority of Zimbabwe citizens are below 52 years and will not agree to that. Let them try it and see if people will not revolt. It will be a recepe for disaster for them because even soldiers will be against . Let them try it and see if they will not regret

Sizwe ka Nare - 4 December 2018

WHAT was the age limit when these guys went for the war of liberation? Most of them went when they were in there teens and became commanders in their twenties. This is no longer to do with LIBERATION.

ADF - 4 December 2018

War vets ndomatuzvi evanhu.

Chikowore - 4 December 2018

i dont usually take matemadanda seriously, he has always been like this. he lacks principles and goes with the wind. imhepo inovhuvhuta. kukara mari nekushandiswa zvinoenderana.

Cliff - 4 December 2018

matemadanda has been found to be a very useful tissuepaper, anoshandisika nyore kupukuta kana manyoka

Cliff - 4 December 2018

of course chamisa is very childich but to punish all other aspirants because of one individual would be ridiculous. tsvee pasi kugadzirisa economy!

mukhovhe wa tshilidzi - 4 December 2018

52yrs is still a youth in ZANU my friend, raise it to 86years.....kkkkkk

Pablo - 4 December 2018

Only effective ideas will solve the problems we face now. Please read an article titled Ideas on the link below. Search for it on the top right hand corner of the search panel. Very relevant to our current status quo www.ashermunashemutandiro.blogspot.com

Asher - 4 December 2018

Do u know that 80% war vet have little or not educated.That is why during war they used to tell people that after war people will get free from white people`s house . Do not listen magandanga .

Rex Mahewu - 4 December 2018

