Gurira appointed UN Goodwill ambassador

HARARE - Award-winning actress Danai Gurira has been named as UN Women Goodwill ambassador, becoming the first black Zimbabwean based in the United States of America to land that prestigious role.

The role will see her helping in the fight for gender equality and women’s rights. Gurira announced her appointment on Sunday on twitter with a post inscribed,

“I’m excited to announce today that I’m joining forces with @UN_Women as Goodwill Ambassador to help continue in the fight for gender equality and women’s rights!”

In a press release, Gurira said: “My passion for women and girls has been my focus in the narratives I create as well as the roles I have been able to play. I have always sought to push the boundaries and tell the stories of those who are often marginalised and unheard.

“My own advocacy for women and girls has made me deeply aware of UN Women, I have experienced the work of this organisation on the ground as well as internationally, and I am delighted to partner with them to amplify many more stories from around the world, and give a voice to those who are working relentlessly to make gender equality a reality.”

“We are at an urgent time, a time where our participation is crucial to ensure that all women and girls, no matter where they live, where they grow up or where they work, are in a world where their potential can be fully actualised; a world of true equality,” she added.

The appointment was made during the global annual advocacy campaign, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence running from November 25 to December 10.

According to the UN Women, Gurira will lend her name and dedicate her support to putting a spotlight on gender equality and women’s rights, as well as bringing unheard women’s voices front and centre.

“UN Women is delighted to welcome Danai Gurira in her new role as Goodwill Ambassador to support our work on gender equality. As a playwright, actor and activist in pursuit of women’s empowerment and gender equality with her sharp human rights lens, she is uniquely qualified to communicate and inspire. She recognises the challenges of intersectionality and will connect with the diversity of women living on the margins of society,” said Under-Secretary-General and UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.



