Foreign Affairs ministry decries budget shortfall

Tendayi Madhomu  •  4 December 2018 10:40AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The Foreign Affairs and International Trade ministry has said its 2019 National Budget allocation is not enough to fully implement President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-engagement plans with the international community.

Delivering a report before the Foreign Affairs and International Trade parliamentary portfolio committee last week, the acting permanent secretary for the ministry, ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa said Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube’s allocation of $56 090 000 to the ministry was a far cry from the expected $81 877 000, a 31 percent shortfall.

“The budget provision will not be adequate considering the expected high-level visits and meetings for re-engagement and normalisation of relations,” he said.

“In addition, as mentioned earlier, Zimbabwe was nominated deputy chair of the Sadc Organ on Peace and Security from August 2018 to August 2019 as well as being part of the 15-member AU Peace and Security Council for 2018 to 2019. The increased responsibilities will result in other activities, under the vote items, being negatively affected.”

The acting permanent secretary said his ministry required more funding for maintenance of its facilities, which he said were important in sprucing up and re-branding the image of Zimbabwe.

“My ministry has two guest houses that are unfit for human habitation. The bulk of the bid (for acquisition of capital assets) was meant to undertake major refurbishment... of these guest houses...”

Chipaziwa decried the effect of the ministry’s legacy arrears which have been carried over from previous financial years.


Here is a thought! If being appointed deputy whatever is going to cost us money we don't have then don't accept the "appointment. "

Kumbirai - 4 December 2018

