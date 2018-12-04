2018 Grade 7 results out

HARARE - The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) board and management yesterday announced the national release of Grade Seven examination results, with candidates expected to start collecting them from schools today.

Speaking during a press briefing, the board chairperson, Eddie Mwenje, said this year’s national pass rate improved by 7,35 percent as compared to last year, with female candidates performing more brilliantly than the males from the 327 492 candidates who sat for the exams.

He said the increase in the pass rate may suggest that there is marked improvement in the quality of education in Zimbabwean primary schools over the years.

“The 2018 national pass rate is 52,08 percent which is an increase on the 2017 national pass rate of 44,73 percent,” Mwenje said.

“In general, there was remarkable improvement in the performance of both male and female candidates from 2014 to 2018. It can however, be noted that female candidates performed better than male candidates since 2014 and in 2018, the margin between the performance of male and female candidates was the widest at 5,99 percent.”

Mwenje said indigenous languages recorded the highest subject pass rates with Shona and Tonga recording pass rates above 85 percent, while Nambya and Kalanga recorded pass rates of about 73 percent.

Zimsec’s analysis report showed that there was a pass rate of more than 60 percent in all subjects except for General Paper which recorded a pass rate lower than 60 percent.

According to the report, more girls sat for the exams in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 which promotes equal access and ensures gender parity in education.

This year marked the second sitting of the Agriculture paper whereby candidates performed better than the pioneer candidates.

“This is the second time candidates at this level wrote Agriculture. There was an improvement in the performance of candidates who wrote Agriculture form 48,51 percent in 2017 to 66,96 percent in 2018,” Mwenje said.

He said that the special needs learners also recorded an increase in pass rate, with braille candidates achieving a 61,36 percent pass rate.



