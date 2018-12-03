Star studded gospel gig flops

HARARE - Organisers of the much hyped gospel music show that was scheduled for Glamis Arena on Saturday had a rude awakening with reports that less than 20 people turned out.

Organised by Sound Blaze, the show themed “Nyasha Dzedenga Gospel Show” had the crème de la crème of Zimbabwe’s gospel music in the person of Mathias Mhere, Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Sebastian Magacha and Kudzi Nyakudya and a lot was expected.

However, it was not to be and the organisers took to social media and announced the postponement.

“Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances Nyasha Dzedenga Gospel Show has been postponed. Date to when the show will be held is to be advised,” they wrote on Facebook.

Before the cancellation, only Magacha and Forward Mazuruse had performed with the hope that more people would attend, sources said.

One of the organisers, Simba Mahenga was not reachable for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Artistes who spoke to the Daily News said the show had to be moved with organisers saying it will now be held in April 2019.

Poor marketing has been cited as the cause of the flop, with some on social media saying the sun is setting on gospel music.

Some believe people are now used to watching gospel musicians perform for free at churches where they go and perform as per invitation of prophets and pastors.

Several gospel shows in Harare have flopped, with only album launches attracting better crowds.

This has seen gospel musicians having shows outside the capital and when they perform in Harare, it will be at churches.

Music promoters have also lost interest and shunned the genre after a number of them recorded losses and Sound Blaze got a rude awakening.



