SafAids launches HIV audio magazine

HARARE - SAfAids, Viamo, Clinton Health Access Initiative through funding from Aidphones has partnered with young people and peer educators in Bindura to launch an audio magazine programme that seeks to engage young people on HIV prevention and sexual reproductive health rights information.

The audio magazine is targeting young girls and boys between the age of 15 to 24 years old. Young people can receive information on HIV prevention and sexual reproductive health rights once they register on a toll-free number (0783 909 993).

SAfAids programmes officer Ashley Ngwenya said after registering on the toll-free number, they will call the young person that would have registered so they can start receiving free information through their mobile phone.

Some of the thematic areas that are in the audio magazine include HIV Basics, HIV Testing, Positive Living for Young People and how to deal with stigma and discrimination.

“When you register, we will then call you back when you are free to talk and give you information on HIV/Aids and how to live positively,” said Ngwenya.



