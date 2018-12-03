Red Cross partners Friends of the Environment

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) participated in the 2018 edition of the Friends of the Environment Walkathon which saw walkers marching from Cross Dete to Binga in Matabeleland North province.

The annual walkathon, a brainchild of Nyaradzo Funeral Services’s Friends of the Environment programme also roped in partners like Old Mutual, OK Zimbabwe, Mimosa Mining Company and the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society to name few.

ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri said he was encouraged by the commitment demonstrated by Red Cross officials, volunteers and their Humanitarian Ambassador Alick Macheso who all participated in the walk.

“The Red Cross values community development and environment protection and we have always incorporated environment protection components in our programmes including the rocket lorena also known as tsotso stove initiative which guarantees minimal cutting down of trees for firewood,” Phiri said.

Phiri said they were happy that beyond their disaster risk reduction and community education programmes, their staff and volunteers were joining in the walkathon to raise environment protection awareness.

“Community education is a key component of environment protection and we are happy that our teams participated in this very important initiative which goes a long way in raising awareness,” he said.

Red Cross Humanitarian Ambassador Macheso who participated in the Walkathon through a free for all advocacy gig at Cross Dete on Wednesday night said he was thrilled to perform for a noble cause.

“Working with the Red Cross has given me better understanding of community challenges and related developmental issues.

I am therefore happy to be performing and educating members of the public on key environment protection issues through my music,” he said.

Macheso who was at his usual best and backed by a full band mesmerised many with his powerful performances which were punctuated by key environment protection components.

Friends of the Environment Project officer and Walkathon deputy commander, Augustine Mukaro, also commended the Red Cross for bringing their Humanitarian Ambassador on board.

“The walkathon continues to grow and having Macheso on board was highly commendable. We thank the Red Cross for this gesture because it goes a long walk in educating members of the public given Macheso’s influence,” he said.

Macheso could, however, not be part of the entire walkathon because of scheduled shows in neighbouring South Africa.

On this clash of programmes, Phiri said they were hoping for better planning next year so that everything goes according to plan.

“We are hoping to be more involved next year so that we don’t have these avoidable clash of programmes. The walkathon is a noble programme which we must fully support,” he said.

