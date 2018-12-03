Mountaineers begin Logan Cup defence

HARARE - Mountaineers coach Shepherd Makunura reckons his side will be up for the challenge when they begin their Logan Cup title defence against Rhinos at Kwekwe Sports Club today.

The four-day First Class match is scheduled to last until Thursday as the country’s domestic cricket season commences.

While Mountaineers will be away to Rhinos, Eagles will host Tuskers at Harare Sports Club.

The four-day matches will be followed by the first round of the one-day competition, the Pro50 Championship, featuring the same pairings at the same venues on December 8.

After retaining the Logan Cup and reaching the Pro50 Championship final last season, Mountaineers will begin the 2018-19 campaign as the favourites for both titles.

“We are obviously looking to defend our Logan Cup title and try and make it three out of three,” Makunura said.

“Being the team to beat obviously comes with a bit of pressure but we are all relishing the challenge ahead and hopefully we can play some good cricket and defend our title and also win the Pro50 Championship.”

Mountaineers have retained all their players from last season, with Tinotenda Mawoyo still the captain of a side that boasts the likes of Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza as well as national team players Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza.

“We have retained last season’s squad but there are a few guys that are keen on making a comeback into national sides such as Vusi Sibanda, Innocent Kaia and Kevin Kasuza. So we should expect a lot from these guys,” Makunura said.

Their credentials will, however, face a litmus test at the hands of their first-round opponents, Rhinos, who will be desperate to do justice to the talent at their disposal.

On paper, Rhinos are arguably the strongest franchise side, with national team players Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Graeme Cremer, Peter Moor, Neville Madziva, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chisoro, Prince Masvaure and Tarisai Musakanda on their books.

Eagles, now coached by Stuart Matsikenyeri, will be eager to put down a marker as they seek to replicate the performances that saw them winning a coveted treble in the 2015-16 season.

Tuskers also have a new coach, Douglas Hondo, but the Bulawayo-based franchise have not made much changes to their playing staff.

Craig Ervine, John Nyumbu, Chris Mpofu and Brian Chari still form the nucleus of the team.

“I would like to bring in a positive and progressive brand of cricket, where guys have clearly defined roles and must be effective in executing them,” Hondo said. — Additional reporting by Zim Cricket



Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.