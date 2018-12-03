Emotional win for Citizens' coach

HARARE - Harare City men’s coach Willex Chisvo broke down after his side’s hard fought 3-0 win over Red Skins of Lesotho at the ongoing Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI Senior Club Championship at the University of KwaZulu Natal’s Westville Campus yesterday.

Chisvo, who lost his brother back home, could not hold back the tears forcing his post-match press conference to be delayed by a number of minutes before eventually regaining his composure.

“I’m sorry about that, you know I just lost my brother in Budiriro so the emotions got the best of me,” Chisvo said as he wiped back tears.

“It was really an emotional game. At first I thought I was going to crumble during the match but I thank God I managed to pull through and we managed to win the game.”

Red Skins drew first blood claiming the first point of the match but the Citizens went on to win the set 25-20. Once again, the Red Skins went on to claim the first

point and were runaway leaders for the greater part of the second set.

The scores moved from 2-6, 5-10 and to 8-14 in favour of the Red Skins but the Zimbabweans pulled of a memorable comeback before eventually winning the set 25-23. The Citizens then made sure that they put the match to rest in a clinical 25-19 victory.

“It was a difficult game against an experienced team. Red Skins have been playing together for a long time so we knew it was not going to be easy,” Chisvo said.

“We had a good team talk before the game and the players managed to execute exactly what we had told them. I’m excited we managed to beat them 3-0.

“Credit to my technical team; when we were trailing by such a huge margin in the second set, we knew it was going to be very difficult to recover so we fielded a defensive team, coupled with some good service we managed to come back into the match and win it.”

On Saturday, they opened their campaign with a walkover 3-0 win over Malawi’s Blue Eagles, who failed to report on court in time for the 27-minute match protocol.

Meanwhile, the Harare City ladies side started the defence of their title at this same competition with an easy 3-0 victory over Namibia’s Revivals in a late match yesterday. They won in straight sets 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19 as they announced their arrival in Durban in style.



