Econet launches flexible YoMix value bundle

HARARE - Econet Wireless has launched YoMix, a flexible value package that empowers customers to design customized bundles of voice, data, SMS, media, and other value-added services to suit their own needs.

Customers will access the service via USSD, using a mobile App, or through a web interface.

Speaking at the launch of the YoMix product package, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Chief Commercial Officer Navdeep Kapur said the product would empower millions of customers to make their own choices about how and what they utilize their value for.

“YoMix addresses the issues of choice, convenience and the efficient use of value by our customers,” said Mr Kapur.

“It is a one-stop shop for them to buy everything they need – from voice, data, SMS, media and entertainment services – in line with their personal needs and preferences,“ Mr Kapur said, stressing the flexibility that YoMix places into the customers’ hands.

“And it gets even better. YoMix bundles are dynamic; meaning that customers can tailor them to suit their needs on a day to day basis, as determined by the situation they find themselves in on a particular day.

“A YoMix bundle that a customer buys today, could be different from one they buy tomorrow. And these will also be different from one customer to another,” explained Mr Kapur.

The launch of the package comes at a time customers are becoming more and more discerning and sophisticated in their use of mobile products and services.

The YoMix bundle will likely be well-received by the leading mobile network’s customers, which industry reports say are more than 11.4 million.

YoMix is almost certain to be an instant hit with Econet’s youth segment, estimated to make up more than half of its subscriber base.

A majority of Econet Wireless’ young customers between the ages of 16 and 34 years of age are already members of its fast-growing Elevate Youth programme.

Econet set up the Elevate youth empowerment programme over a year ago to create a forum to equip and mentor young people in entrepreneurship, to nurture talent and connect the youth with highly qualified professionals and successful business people, and to create job opportunities for young people – who make up the majority of nation’s population.

Mr Jonathan Neshena, the Head of the Elevate Youth Segment at Econet Wireless said YoMix would be most ideal for young people who value their uniqueness and have the audacity to be different and independent-minded.

“With YoMix, you get to pick your own mix of products for personal use, as and when you want them, and nobody else can match your mix.”

Mr Neshana added that the YoMix App had a data-usage calculator embedded on it, to help customers to be in control of their usage.He said it also included another “cool functionality” of ‘Gifting’ which allows customers to send personalized bundles as gifts to their friends and beloved ones – a functionality that comes in handy as the festive season approaches.

“The embedded usage meter calculates the amount of data one uses over a certain period, and so helps them to make informed future bundle purchase decisions,” he said.

He added that early YoMix users stood a chance to win $100 000 in cash prizes, if they downloaded the YoMix App and activated a service within the first threemonths – starting on December 1, 2018.

Mr Neshena said to access YoMix via USSD, customers would simply dial *771#. To download the YoMix mobile App, they should visit the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or the App Store (for Apple IOS devices). He said customers could also download the YoMix Web interface anytime online.

