breaking ... Grade 7 results Out

HARARE - The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) Board and Management has announced the national release of grade seven examination results, with candidates expected to start collecting their results from schools on Tuesday.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Board chairperson Eddie Mwenje said this year’s national pass rate improved by 7.35 percent as compared to last year, with female candidates performing more brilliantly than the males from the 327 492 candidates who sat for the exams.

