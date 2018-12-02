Triangle target Castle Challenge Cup

HARARE - Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro is hoping to cap their otherwise fine year by lifting the Castle Challenge Cup when they face FC Platinum today at Mandava Stadium.

The Sugar Sugar Boys booked a ticket to participate in the Challenge Cup after lifting the Chibuku Super Cup following a 2-0 win over Harare City last month and will meet the reigning champions FC Platinum, who are also the defending champions of the same tournament.

The Lowveld side had a relatively good season which saw them finish in the top four and duly provided two players on this year’s Soccer Star of the Year calendar in Lameck Nhamo and Phineas Bhamusi.

Mangwiro was over the moon with Nhamo and Bamusi’s selection and hopes they end the season with more silverware by defeating FC Platinum tomorrow.

“When we started the season, we did spell out to the players even to us as the technical team that we should not just play for the sake of playing, let’s have ambitions,” Mangwiro said.

“And among the things that we talked about was our players making the grade on the calendar.

“It was about our players getting selected for the national team as well as attracting lucrative deals from outside the country.

“And the fact that we have two players on the calendar to some extent means objectives have been achieved.

“It could have been better had we finished on a higher position on the log table because at the end of the day Norman Mapeza’s team won the title and provided the highest number of players on the calendar.”

Mangwiro continued: “It will be great if we can go and win the Castle Challenge Cup.

“I think it will be a fitting way of signing off this season.”

The former Harare City coach, is however, bemoaning the impending departure of Nhamo who is joining FC Platinum.

The burly forward had a unbelievable season with the Sugar Sugar Boys scoring 15 times to end the season just two behind Golden Boot winner FC Platinum’s Rodwell Chinyengetere.

“We allowed them to register him for the Champions League.

“He was such an important player for us and his services will be greatly missed,” Mangwiro said.

“I would like to congratulate him together with Bamusi for making it on the calendar.

“I think it should motivate other players that it can be done if one works hard.”

