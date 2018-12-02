Pamushana boosts domestic tourism

HARARE - A local transport operator has heightened its initiative in promoting domestic tourism, visiting different tourist destinations each month.

Pamushana Africa Transport a subsidiary of the Pamushana Africa Group will this Saturday lead several passengers to the Great Zimbabwe after a successful tour of Nyanga last month.

Seventy-five 75 people have registered and will travel to Masvingo with the visit stretching to Lake Mutirkwi.

The group said they noticed that people have an interest in travelling but transport and accommodation have been a hindrance hence they introduced the One Day Tours.

“We have the One Day Tours whereby we offer transport packages to various tourist destinations and then the passengers would pay the entrance fees if any.

“We noticed people love travelling but accommodation and transport issue is a hindrance. This is where we come in by providing transport to those destinations.

We will be going to Masvingo this Saturday. Our first destination is the Great Zimbabwe then Lake Mutirikwi and a drive around the ancient city. Last month, we successfully toured Nyanga,” said Hardlife Tatenda Chipika.

He said they have lined-up Kariba as the first destination for 2019.

“We are targeting a destination each month and 2019 we have identified Kariba as the opening destination and the dates will be announced,” he said.

Pamushana, unique with a fleet of kombis branded with English football club Manchester United colours and players are popular for several initiatives which include

the swipe facility which was introduced to curb cash challenges.

This has helped residents of Warren Park ease cash problems.

Chipika told the Daily News on Sunday that they have also ventured into charity, giving back to society, aiming to raise funds to assist Harare Children’s home.

“We recently identified a home to assist under the Move Mountains, Help Harare Children’s Home campaign. We have started the kanzatu-kanzatu fundraising campaign to help towards the support of the home. The target is to raise $2 000 and Pamushana will match dollar for dollar on all individual donations made towards the cause,” he said.



