New-look Daily News on Sunday set for relaunch

HARARE - The Daily News on Sunday will be on the market next week with a new look and riveting content that meets the expectations of the Zimbabwean reader.

Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) Editor-in-Chief Hama Saburi said the revamp of the weekly is in response to readers’ demands.

“We listened to our readers and we will give them what they want — more pages, more exclusives and more columnists. Every Sunday we will offer analysis, riveting investigative journalism and great reads,” said the ANZ Editor-in-Chief.

He added the revitalised Daily News on Sunday will be unlike anything on the Zimbabwean market.

“The paper will include features, arts, sport, business and sobs. All is now in place to ensure that the new-look Daily News on Sunday is exactly what our valued readers want.

“It will be a Sunday paper to read and not flick through. The new-look paper will have a refreshing look that will set it apart from the current one,” said Saburi.

He also said the ANZ family is excited to be re-launching the Daily News on Sunday at the formative stages of the second republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“History is in the making. Former President Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 largely arduous years, is gone and in his place is Mnangagwa.

“We want to launch a Sunday paper that embraces the changing times. We welcome the opening of a new chapter for Zimbabwe but that does not mean we will be a cheerleader; we will constantly give our leaders a reality check.

“We will religiously prod our leaders to stay true to the promises they made on the campaign trail in the run-up to the July 30 harmonised elections make no mistake about that,” Saburi said.



