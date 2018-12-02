Harare City off to an easy start

HARARE - Harare City men's volleyball team got off to a gifted start after recording a walkover against Malawian side Blue Eagles who failed to turn up on time for their opening Group B match of the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI Senior Club Championships that kicked off at the University of Kwazulu Natal, Westville Campus here yesterday.

Other teams in Group B include Red Skins from Lesotho, Botswana’s Kutlwano and Nampower from Namibia.

The result saw the Citizens men getting three points and 25-0 winning margin on all the three sets and the match 75-0.

Willex Chisvo, Harare City men's coach was elated.

“It would have been good if we had played but a win is a win, we welcome the victory,” Chisvo said.

“It is really important for us going forward because always the first game of the tournament sets the tone for the whole competition so we are elated.

“We will take it one game at a time, this one is done and dusted, we are looking forward to the next one which we must win again in order to boost our chances of making it to the semi-finals this time around.”

Meanwhile, Harare City ladies team begin their title defence today having won the 2017 edition held back home in Bulawayo.

They have been pooled in Group D that comprises only three teams with the other two being Namibia's Revivals and Blue Eagles from Malawi.

Harare City ladies coach Artwell Gororo said they are ready to kick-start their title defence.

“It has been a good atmosphere just sharing and exchanging notes with the ladies. I’m convinced we are all here for the same goal which is to defend the championship that we won last year,” Gororo said.

“We are not losing sleep over the fact that we are defending champions and definitely the team to beat; we will take care of our processes; that's the biggest arsenal we have and worry not about what other teams have planned against us.

“We will enjoy our game right from the first whistle, taking it one game at a time with the aim of getting in the final and successfully bring back the title.”



